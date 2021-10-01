Campus Profile: University of Southern California
University of Southern California is a private university in California. Around 19,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at USC
TAMID GROUP
Trojans for Israel
Trojans for Liberty
Turning Point USA at USC
Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Southern California
Liberal Organizations:
American Constitution Society, USC Student Chapter
Dorothy's Friends Theatre Company
IGNITE USC
Improving Dreams, Education, Access and Success
Keck's Chapter of Medical Students for Choice
Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Plus Student Center
Marshall Pride
MedLambda: LGBTQIA+ Student Interest Group
OTs for Outreach
OUTLaw
OUTreach
Price Women and Allies
Progressive Christians @ USC
Queer Alliance Social Work Caucus
Queer and Ally Student Assembly
Queer Gradute Alliance
Queer Students in Cinematic Arts
Rainbow Price Community
Reproductive Healthcare for People of Color
Roosevelt Network at USC
Social Justice in Medicine Coalition
Student Assembly for Gender Empowerment
Students Demand Action USC
Students For a National Health Program
Students for Justice and Liberation
Students for Justice in Palestine at USC
The Civil Rights and Liberties Club
The Trojan Left
Trojan Advocates for Political Progress
Trojan Democrats
Trojans for Pete
USC Flow
Women in Molecular Biology at USC
Young Democratic Socialists of America at USC
OpenSecrets Data on University of Southern California Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.57% of University of Southern California employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.43% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Southern California has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Southern California is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Southern California:
USC student gov proposes making campus ‘sanctuary’ for illegal aliens
The student government at the University of Southern California is considering a resolution that would make the campus a "sanctuary" for illegal alien students. But a USC spokeswoman tells Campus Reform that the issue is "not something currently under discussion by the university."
USC balks at $100M scholarship fund for 'underrepresented' students
Students are complaining that the University of Southern California has been slow to act on their diversity demands, particularly a $100 million scholarship fund for “underrepresented" students.
USC reconsiders pick for president after no finalists are women
The University of South Carolina has reopened its search for a new president after concern that its selection process did not account for the makeup of the student body. USC students read a letter asserting this during public presidential forums hosted earlier in April by the school, according to The State. At least 123 faculty members and 43 student organizations signed the letter.