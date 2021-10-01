Campus Profile: University of Southern California

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Southern California is a private university in California. Around 19,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at USC

TAMID GROUP

Trojans for Israel

Trojans for Liberty

Turning Point USA at USC

Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Southern California





Liberal Organizations:

American Constitution Society, USC Student Chapter

Dorothy's Friends Theatre Company

IGNITE USC

Improving Dreams, Education, Access and Success

Keck's Chapter of Medical Students for Choice

Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Plus Student Center

Marshall Pride

MedLambda: LGBTQIA+ Student Interest Group

OTs for Outreach

OUTLaw

OUTreach

Price Women and Allies

Progressive Christians @ USC

Queer Alliance Social Work Caucus

Queer and Ally Student Assembly

Queer Gradute Alliance

Queer Students in Cinematic Arts

Rainbow Price Community

Reproductive Healthcare for People of Color

Roosevelt Network at USC

Social Justice in Medicine Coalition

Student Assembly for Gender Empowerment

Students Demand Action USC

Students For a National Health Program

Students for Justice and Liberation

Students for Justice in Palestine at USC

The Civil Rights and Liberties Club

The Trojan Left

Trojan Advocates for Political Progress

Trojan Democrats

Trojans for Pete

USC Flow

Women in Molecular Biology at USC

Young Democratic Socialists of America at USC





OpenSecrets Data on University of Southern California Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.57% of University of Southern California employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.43% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Southern California has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Southern California is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students faculty, and staff.





USC student gov proposes making campus ‘sanctuary’ for illegal aliens

The student government at the University of Southern California is considering a resolution that would make the campus a "sanctuary" for illegal alien students. But a USC spokeswoman tells Campus Reform that the issue is "not something currently under discussion by the university."





USC balks at $100M scholarship fund for 'underrepresented' students

Students are complaining that the University of Southern California has been slow to act on their diversity demands, particularly a $100 million scholarship fund for “underrepresented" students.





USC reconsiders pick for president after no finalists are women

The University of South Carolina has reopened its search for a new president after concern that its selection process did not account for the makeup of the student body. USC students read a letter asserting this during public presidential forums hosted earlier in April by the school, according to The State. At least 123 faculty members and 43 student organizations signed the letter.