Campus Profile: Santa Clara University
Santa Clara University is a private university in California. Around 5,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Broncos for Life
Students Supporting Israel
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
American Constitution Society Santa Clara
EQSCU (Equality at Santa Clara Law)
Ignite SCU
Queer and Qualified
Students for Justice in Palestine
Together for Ladies of Color
OpenSecrets Data on Santa Clara University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.88% of Santa Clara University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.12% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Santa Clara University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Santa Clara University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Santa Clara University:
University apologizes, faces calls to fire campus safety officer over Blue Lives Matter sticker
Santa Clara University sent an email condemning a campus safety officer for displaying a Blue Lives Matter sticker during a Zoom call. The university said the image is “widely considered an effort to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.”
University encourages students to call cops on each other for breaking COVID-19 guidelines
Even as many local governments ease their COVID restrictions, Santa Clara University urged students to report their friends for disobeying the county’s rules. Students outed by their peers can face a $500 fine and suspension from the university.
Prof claims ‘white supremacy’ is to blame for climate change
A Santa Clara University professor blamed climate change on racism. The same professor pointed to police brutality as an issue related to global warming.