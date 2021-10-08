CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Kansas

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Kansas is a public research university. Around 19,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans, KU

Federalist Society

JayPAC

Network of Enlightened Women

Turning Point USA at KU

University of Kansas Young Americans for Freedom





Liberal Organizations:

ACLU of KU (American Civil Liberties Union)

American Constitution Society at KU Law

Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity

Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity

HEAL KU

Her Campus KU

Interdisciplinary Students Organization

KU Amnesty International

Landlocked Literary Magazine

oSTEM at The University of Kansas

OutLaws & Allies

Professionals for Inclusion and Social Justice, KU

RESULTS KU

Sexuality and Gender Diversity Faculty/Staff Council

Students United for Reproductive and Gender Equity (formerly Commission on the Status of Women)

Sunflower Pride Coalition

Young Democrats, KU





University of Kansas Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.26% of University of Kansas employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.74% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Kansas has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Kansas is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff members.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Kansas:





University of Kansas gets its own bulletproof prof

A University of Kansas professor has vowed to wear a bulletproof vest for the entirety of the school year in protest of the state’s campus-carry law. Professor Kevin Willmott told The University Daily Kansan that the new campus-carry law will “obstruct the free flow of ideas on college campuses.”





Kansas congressman slams 'Angry White Male' course at KU

Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) called into question whether the course itself could be a violation of Title IX. After Campus Reform reported that the University of Kansas will offer a course, titled, "Angry White Male Studies," a Kansas congressman weighed in.





University of Kansas students could face $500 fine, jail if they violate social distancing orders

People could face a $500 fine or potential jail time if caught in violation. The Lawrence City Commission approved a plan to issue fines or jail time to those who host parties that violate the city's health orders.