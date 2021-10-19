Networking summit is only for students who 'self-identify' as 'BIPOC'

Otis College of Art and Design will host “Black, Indigenous, People of Color Summit” for all students who "self-identify" as "Black, Indigenous, or Person of Color (BIPOC)."

The summit, which will take place January 15 at the Los Angeles school, will attempt to create a "community space" for BIPOC individuals and will address "the realities of being a person of Color within the creative industry."

The goals are for attendees are to network with each other, explore their own identities, learn about professional opportunities, and find strategies for academic success, according to the webpage.

"This program is focused on the experiences and narratives of BIPOC-identified persons in the creative field and will offer opportunities for students to self-explore and build connections around this focus," the university site states.

The event description notes that only students who "self-identify" as BIPOC are "eligible for this program."

The page states, "If you self-identify as BIPOC and are an incoming or current student who would like to participate in this free program, we welcome you to register."

Otis is far from the first college to offer this sort of program. For example, the University of California at Berkeley offers a similar conference called “BlaqOut” in which Black and LGBT people gather for three days of “empowerment.”

"The three-day conference is designed to create a networking, empowerment, and critical community-building opportunity for folks within the African Diaspora and LGBTQIA+ community. This conference features workshops from undergraduate and graduate scholars, staff, community members, and activists with identities within the BlaQueer Diaspora," the university website states.

This conference is the latest in a string of efforts by Otis to try to make students of color more comfortable by implementing race-conscious programs.

Campus Reform reached out to Otis College for comment, and we have not heard back.