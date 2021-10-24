Campus Profile: Rutgers University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Rutgers University is a public university based in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Around 5,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

Christians United For Israel (Graduate Organization)

Hebrew Club (Rutgers)

Hillel (Rutgers)

Rutgers For Life

TAMID Group at Rutgers

Turning Point USA at Rutgers University New Brunswick

Young Americans for Liberty (Rutgers University)





Liberal Organizations:

All Marxist-Leninist Union

Amnesty International (Rutgers)

ANAKBAYAN Rutgers

BlueFoot Print Project

Canterbury House: the Episcopal Church at Rutgers

Center for Social Justice Education and LGBT Communities (Rutgers University)

Democrats (Rutgers University)

Diversity Peer Educators

Douglass Friends of UNFPA

Douglass Governing Council

Jewish Allies and Queers

Livingston Social Justice and Service Learning Community (IMPACT): Livingston Campus

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

oSTEM at Rutgers

Out in Business @ Rutgers (Provisional Organization)

Out in Tech @ Rutgers

Q&A: Queer and Asian

Queer and Christian

Queer Caucus

Queer Student Alliance of Rutgers University

RU For Choice

RU Progressive

Rutgers Period Equity Project

Sisters with Values

Students for Justice in Palestine

Transmissions

Ultra Violet

UndocuRutgers

Women's Center Coalition





OpenSecrets Data on Rutgers University New Brunswick Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.37% of Rutgers University New Brunswick employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.63% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Rutgers University New Brunswick has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.













COVID-19:

Rutgers University New Brunswick is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





