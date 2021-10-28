Campus Profile: University of Utah

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Utah is a public university in Utah. Around 24,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:









Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at the University of Utah

The Alexander Hamilton Society at the University of Utah

The Federalist Society





Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International at the University of Utah

Andrew Goodman Foundation at the U of U

College Democrats at the University of Utah

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance

Divest at the U of U

LGBTQ and Allies in Medicine

Movimiento Estudiantil Chican@ de Aztlan

oSTEM at the University of Utah

Out for Business at the David Eccles School of Business

Physician Assistant Students Supporting Equity and Diversity

Pride Law Caucus

Reproductive Health Interest Group at the University of Utah

Students For Decarceration

Students United for Reproductive Freedom

The Diversity Graduate School Application Advisory

The National Lawyers Guild at the University of Utah

The Social Justice Student Initiative

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Utah

OpenSecrets Data on University of Utah Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.15% of University of Utah employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.85% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Utah has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Utah is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Utah:





Want to work in the University of Utah’s gym? Better bring your ‘racial equity’ creds.





A University of Utah campus recreation job application demands that applicants “promote racial equity and inclusivity.” Five of the nineteen listed job responsibilities directly relate to racial equity or diversity.





Utah student gov moves to impeach conservative member for creating 'unsafe space'





The student government is now drafting his articles of impeachment which will be voted on Thursday. The University of Utah’s student government is attempting to impeach a conversative student for comments made during a July meeting regarding the school’s Black Student Union. The current grounds for Seodam Kwak’s impeachment are cutting off a student senator twice and making it an “unsafe space.”





University health program gives preference to 'transgender and BIPOC' artists for project





The Transgender Health Program at the University of Utah Health is looking to commission an artist to create a butterfly piece for an upcoming event. However, the program said that “preference will be given to transgender and BIPOC people” in the community.