Northwestern University is hiring two paid DEI interns to promote racial justice

Northwestern University’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion (OIDI) recently announced two new job positions searching for paid student interns.

According to the description, the office will hire two interns that “demonstrate a commitment to diversity and social justice.”

The hires will carry out various initiatives associated with spreading racial justice and equity goals at a rate of $13.55 - $15.25 per hour.

Per the description, duties will include supporting the office’s initiatives, assisting with writing media releases and newsletters, and uploading new content to the office’s social media profiles.

OIDI's recent news releases include “Examining the Emotional Lives of Black Women”, “Making the Classroom More Equitable”, and “Practicing restorative justice at Northwestern”.

Earlier this year, OIDI's social media accounts promoted a podcast by Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to be Antiracist, and an event called, “Indigenizing and Decolonizing Racial Justice.”

Northwestern's website similarly displays a "land acknowledgement," which reads, “The Northwestern campus sits on the traditional homelands of the people of the Council of Three Fires, the Ojibwe, Potawatomi, and Odawa.”

Likewise, the Illinois university maintains other diversity programs including Diversity Leaders Group, University Diversity Council, and Native American Leadership Council.

Campus Reform reached out to Northwestern for comment, but they have not yet responded.