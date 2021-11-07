Campus Profile: University of Wisconsin Madison

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Wisconsin Madison is a public university in Wisconsin. Around 33,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Alexander Hamilton Society UW-Madison Chapter

Badger Alliance for Israel

College Libertarians of UW-Madison

College Republicans of UW-Madison

Federalist Society, UW-Madison Law School Chapter

John Quincy Adams Society at UW-Madison

Students for Life of Madison

TAMID at UW-Madison

Tom Sawyer Society

Wisconsin Young Americans for Freedom





Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union Student Alliance at UW - Madison

Amnesty International at UW-Madison

Bell Magazine

College Democrats of UW-Madison

Crossing, The

Gender and Women's Studies Club

Gender Minorities and Women in Physics

iQueery

J Street U at Wisconsin

Marxist Student Association

Mecha de UW Madison

Out for Business

Period. at UW Madison

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UW-Madison

Pres House

Pres House Graduate Fellowship

Pride Society, The

Promoting Recognition of Identity, Dignity, and Equality (PRIDE) in Healthcare

QLaw (Queer Law Students Association)

Queer and Trans Engineers

Queer, Trans People of Color, UW-Madison

Socialist Alternative UW Madison

Socialist Law Students of Wisconsin

STEM Students for Social Justice

Students for Justice in Palestine- At UW-Madison

Young Democratic Socialists of America - UW-Madison

Young Progressives, The





OpenSecrets Data on University of Wisconsin Madison Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 92.6% of University of Wisconsin Madison employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.9% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Wisconsin Madison has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Wisconsin Madison is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Wisconsin Madison:





University criticized for hiring counselors 'exclusively' for 'students of color'





One legal organization sent the university a letter demanding that the school modify the roles. Campus Reform has covered diversity hires and segregated events at this Wisconsin university.





UW-Madison students want to cancel Abraham Lincoln and…a rock?





Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are demanding the removal of a giant boulder on campus, calling it a “symbol of anti-blackness.” In the 1920s, a team of men moved a large glacial rock to a prominent position on the school’s campus. The rock was named “Chamberlin Rock” after geologist and university president Thomas Crowder Chamberlin.





UW-Madison quietly shelves controversial masculinity program





The University of Wisconsin-Madison has disbanded a program to educate “men-identified students” about the harm caused by traditional notions of masculinity. Campus Reform reported on the school’s Men’s Project, which aimed to “explore masculinity and the problems accompanied by simplified definitions of it” and to “create a sense of security in vulnerability” among male students.