Campus Profile: University of Wisconsin Madison
University of Wisconsin Madison is a public university in Wisconsin. Around 33,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of Wisconsin Madison is a public university in Wisconsin. Around 33,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society UW-Madison Chapter
Badger Alliance for Israel
College Libertarians of UW-Madison
College Republicans of UW-Madison
Federalist Society, UW-Madison Law School Chapter
John Quincy Adams Society at UW-Madison
Students for Life of Madison
TAMID at UW-Madison
Tom Sawyer Society
Wisconsin Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union Student Alliance at UW - Madison
Amnesty International at UW-Madison
Bell Magazine
College Democrats of UW-Madison
Crossing, The
Gender and Women's Studies Club
Gender Minorities and Women in Physics
iQueery
J Street U at Wisconsin
Marxist Student Association
Mecha de UW Madison
Out for Business
Period. at UW Madison
Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UW-Madison
Pres House
Pres House Graduate Fellowship
Pride Society, The
Promoting Recognition of Identity, Dignity, and Equality (PRIDE) in Healthcare
QLaw (Queer Law Students Association)
Queer and Trans Engineers
Queer, Trans People of Color, UW-Madison
Socialist Alternative UW Madison
Socialist Law Students of Wisconsin
STEM Students for Social Justice
Students for Justice in Palestine- At UW-Madison
Young Democratic Socialists of America - UW-Madison
Young Progressives, The
OpenSecrets Data on University of Wisconsin Madison Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.6% of University of Wisconsin Madison employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.9% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Wisconsin Madison has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Wisconsin Madison is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Wisconsin Madison:
University criticized for hiring counselors 'exclusively' for 'students of color'
One legal organization sent the university a letter demanding that the school modify the roles. Campus Reform has covered diversity hires and segregated events at this Wisconsin university.
UW-Madison students want to cancel Abraham Lincoln and…a rock?
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are demanding the removal of a giant boulder on campus, calling it a “symbol of anti-blackness.” In the 1920s, a team of men moved a large glacial rock to a prominent position on the school’s campus. The rock was named “Chamberlin Rock” after geologist and university president Thomas Crowder Chamberlin.
UW-Madison quietly shelves controversial masculinity program
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has disbanded a program to educate “men-identified students” about the harm caused by traditional notions of masculinity. Campus Reform reported on the school’s Men’s Project, which aimed to “explore masculinity and the problems accompanied by simplified definitions of it” and to “create a sense of security in vulnerability” among male students.