PUMMILL: Professors are getting paid to indoctrinate students
PUMMILL: Professors are getting paid to indoctrinate students

Addison Pummill | Senior Arkansas Campus Correspondent
Saturday, November 13, 2021 11:00 AM

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Addison Pummill discusses one Florida instructor who used her position to indoctrinate students with a Pro-socialism webpage.

The webpage claims that “Socialism is a political movement founded on the idea that a just society equitably distributes resources to all citizens.” 

“Although universities boast that they foster an environment of diversity and open discussion, professors across the country are using their position and curriculum to force their leftsit ideology onto their students,” Pummill says. 

In the rest of the episode, Campus Reform Correspondent Kate Anderson discusses a “right-handed privilege” seminar” and Pummill talks about the destruction of conservative club advertisements at the University of Virginia.

Watch the full episode above.

Follow the author of this article on twitter: @addison_pummill

