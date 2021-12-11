Campus Profile: Ohio State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Ohio State University is a public university in Ohio. Around 47,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Med Students for Life

Mishelanu at The Ohio State University

Ohio Loves Israel

RUACH - Cultural Israel Programing

Students for Life at Ohio State

TAMID Group at Ohio State

The American Enterprise Institute at The Ohio State University

The Federalist Society at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Young Americans for Freedom





Liberal Organizations:

ACLU of Ohio Action Team at Ohio State

American Civil Liberties Union: Moritz Chapter at the Ohio State University

American Constitution Society

Amnesty International

Central Ohio Revolutionary Socialists

Citizens' Climate Lobby at The Ohio State University

College Democrats at The Ohio State University

Counselors for Social Justice at The Ohio State University

Generation Action

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

IGNITE Women in Politics

Law School Democrats

LGBTQ+ & Allies in Medicine

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

National Lawyers Guild

NGPA at The Ohio State University

Nurses For Sexual and Reproductive Health at Ohio State University

Out in Nursing

Out of Office

OUTdoors

OutLaws at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

PERIOD at The Ohio State University

Pride

SHADES (Buckeye Chapter)

Student Chapter of the Pride Veterinary Medical Community

Student Community Of Progressive Empowerment at The Ohio State University

Students Demand Action at The Ohio State University

Students for a Democratic Society at The Ohio State University

Students for a National Health Program at The Ohio State University

Students for Diversity in Education through Service

Students for Justice in Palestine

The Female Gaze Screening Club

The Sexual Health and Reproductive Education Organization

Trans*Mission

Triota

Veterinarians as One Inclusive Community for Empowerment

Young Democratic Socialists at Ohio State

OpenSecrets Data on Ohio State University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 91.99% of Ohio State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.01% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Ohio State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

Ohio State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about Ohio State University:





EXCLUSIVE: OSU elementary education program is obsessed with race, oppression, queer sexuality

Courses in Ohio State University’s Early Childhood Education program center around social justice and woke identity topics. One assigned reading is titled 'Queer and trans-themed books for young readers' while one handout claims that 'Voter ID Fraud' in the United States is a 'myth.'





Ohio State students occupy student union, demand school cut ties with Columbus police

Hundreds of students participated in a protest march and sit-in in the aftermath of the police shooting of Ma'Khiya Bryant, a 16 year old in Columbus who was allegedly wielding a knife in an altercation with another person. The university's student newspaper says the protesters will not tolerate policing reform that does not result in abolition.





OSU: Derogatory terms against Whites 'do not have the same impact' as on minorities

When public safety included involved the individuals’ race, students were furious that the acts were classified as hate crimes and demanded action. A Black woman called three White Ohio State University students a racial slur and assaulted them, an act that was later classified as a hate crime by police. OSU Safety Director Monica Moll said that derogatory terms don’t have the same impact on White people as they do on marginalized communities.