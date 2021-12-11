JACOBSON: Students have no respect for the American justice system

On this week’s edition of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson discusses Arizona State University’s decision to reject student demands and refusal to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from future enrollment at the school.

In a Thursday email to Campus Reform, an ASU spokesperson stated that Rittenhouse's application would be treated "as any other would be" should he apply in the future.

But Rittenhouse unenrolled from the University sometime between original reports of his enrollment and Monday, a move the school says was made by Rittenhouse himself.

ASU told Campus Reform this development in an email just one day after several student groups at Arizona State University protested last week to get Kyle Rittenhouse off their campus, calling him a racist murderer.

“The students who protested seem to have no respect for nor understanding of how the American justice system works,” Jacobson said. “I would urge these students to take some time and watch the full trial, look at the facts, watch the interviews that he's done, and determine for themselves what they think of Kyle and what happened last year.”

Jacobson also discussed an old school tradition at Stanford University that allows students to run across campus naked...as long as they’re wearing a mask. Jacobson pointed out that “we have gotten to the point in society where wearing no clothes is considered more acceptable than wearing no mask.”

Also in this episode, Jacobson shares a video that was posted by Columbia University that encourages students to turn each other in for misgendering or using the wrong pronouns.

