Campus Profile: Dartmouth College
Dartmouth is a private university in New Hampshire. Around 4,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Dartmouth Alexander Hamilton Society
Dartmouth Libertarians
John Quincy Adams Society
Liberal Organizations:
Dartmouth CoFIRED
Dartmouth Radical
Diversity, Inclusion, Justice, and Equity in the DOC
Divest Dartmouth
Gender Equity Program Floor
NAACP
Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Dartmouth College
Spare Rib
Within
Triangle House
Womxn in Media
OpenSecrets Data on Dartmouth Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.83% of Dartmouth employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.17% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Dartmouth has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Dartmouth is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Dartmouth:
EXCLUSIVE: Dartmouth liberals react to Republican events with vandalism
The new VP of Dartmouth College Republicans told Campus Reform 'we will not be silenced' after promotional materials were vandalized by leftists. Dartmouth Democrats also denounced upcoming Republican speakers as being anti-immigrant science deniers.
Police investigate 'appalling act of anti-Semitism' at Dartmouth College
Vandals at Dartmouth College destroyed the school's menorah on the last night of Hanukkah. According to the school’s president, seven of the nine lights on the school’s menorah were “shot out with what appears to have been a pellet gun.”
Dartmouth warns professors about crossing the Chinese government
Other prominent American universities, including Harvard, Penn, and Princeton, have asked professors to take similar precautions. Dartmouth asked professors to protect students who may be threatened by the Hong Kong national security law.