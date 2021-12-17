Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Dartmouth College
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Dartmouth College

Dartmouth is a private university in New Hampshire. Around 4,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
University ordered to pay almost $2 million after students win religious freedom lawsuit
By Ashley Stultz '25
2
Omicron shutdowns begin: Cornell, Stanford go virtual
By Angela Morabito
3
Hunger strike, singing: A day of college student protests at the White House
By Alexa Schwerha
4
Has the definition of 'fully vaccinated' changed? These universities are already imposi…
By Alexa Schwerha
5
Will tomorrow's meeting result in expulsion for student who passed out Matt Walsh flyers?
By Logan Dubil '23
6
Ohio State spends millions on 131 diversity administrators
By Angela Morabito
Chloe Ezzo | New Hampshire Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 17, 2021 1:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Dartmouth is a private university in New Hampshire. Around 4,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

Dartmouth Alexander Hamilton Society

Dartmouth Libertarians

John Quincy Adams Society


Liberal Organizations:

Dartmouth CoFIRED

Dartmouth Radical

Diversity, Inclusion, Justice, and Equity in the DOC

Divest Dartmouth

Gender Equity Program Floor

NAACP

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Dartmouth College

Spare Rib

Within

Triangle House

Womxn in Media

OpenSecrets Data on Dartmouth Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.83% of Dartmouth employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.17% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Dartmouth has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

 Dartmouth is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Dartmouth:


EXCLUSIVE: Dartmouth liberals react to Republican events with vandalism

The new VP of Dartmouth College Republicans told Campus Reform 'we will not be silenced' after promotional materials were vandalized by leftists. Dartmouth Democrats also denounced upcoming Republican speakers as being anti-immigrant science deniers.


Police investigate 'appalling act of anti-Semitism' at Dartmouth College 

Vandals at Dartmouth College destroyed the school's menorah on the last night of Hanukkah. According to the school’s president, seven of the nine lights on the school’s menorah were “shot out with what appears to have been a pellet gun.”


Dartmouth warns professors about crossing the Chinese government

Other prominent American universities, including Harvard, Penn, and Princeton, have asked professors to take similar precautions. Dartmouth asked professors to protect students who may be threatened by the Hong Kong national security law.

Share this article
Staff image