Campus Profile: University of Missouri Columbia

University of Missouri Columbia is a public university in Missouri. Around 23,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Mizzou College Republicans

Mizzou Students for Life

Young Americans for Liberty





Liberal Organizations:

Aces & Aros

American Constitution Society

Department of Social Justice

FLOW

Greek Allies

Her Campus Mizzou

LGBTQ Resource Center

Mizzou Amnesty International

Mizzou College Democrats

Mizzou Pride Healthcare Alliance

Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine

Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America

MU School of Music Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Collective

oSTEM @ Mizzou

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Mizzou

Queer Trans People of Color

Sapphic Safe Space

Social Justice Symposium





OpenSecrets Data on University of Missouri Columbia Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.2% of University of Missouri Columbia employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.4% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Missouri Columbia has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Missouri Columbia is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Missouri Columbia:





Columbia hosts 'deconstructing whiteness' workshop for 'white-identified students'

A 5-week "deconstructing whiteness" lecture series for “white-identified students” aims to facilitate the development of an “antiracist lens.” The program is “intended to engage students from a public health perspective," according to one university official.





EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students say Thomas Jefferson statue should be removed from Mizzou campus

The University of Missouri faced calls earlier in 2020 to remove Thomas Jefferson's statue from the Columbia, Missouri campus. Amid nationwide protests and riots, the university administration moved to install a $20,000 acrylic case to protect a separate on-campus monument, Jefferson's original tombstone, from would-be violent demonstrators.





Professor 'relieved of teaching duties' after making Wuhan joke in class

Before the clip ends, Poor seems to indicate that he is joking and students say that the student at whom the joke was directed was not offended by the joke. Joel Poor, an associate teaching professor at the University of Missouri, was reportedly removed from his teaching role on Monday after a video of him joking with a student was submitted to the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. In the video, Poor jokes with a student after he mentions he is from Wuhan, China by saying “Oh, let me get my mask on.”