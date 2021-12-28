5 pro-freedom lawsuits from 2021

Liberal bias and abuse in higher education often leads to long legal battles. Here are five lawsuits from this year where parties sued for their rights





1. Federal court rules in favor of campus conservatives' lawsuit

The school’s Young America’s Foundation chapter sued the State University of New York at Binghamton for “unconstitutional censorship,” after the College Republicans chapter was banned from meeting after their event was disrupted by protestors.





2. UCLA lecturer hopes his lawsuit will thwart 'cancel culture techniques' in academia

University of California Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management was sued by Gordon Klein, a lawyer and accounting instructor at the institution. The legal battle was initiated when Klein refused to implement a “no harm grading policy” for black students.





3. Student who says he was BANNED FROM CAMPUS after questioning microaggressions is suing in federal court

A federal judge approved a First Amendment right lawsuit from Kieran Bhattacharya, a former University of Virginia School of Medicine student.

Bhattacharya filed the lawsuit after he was reprimanded after he asked questions at a panel discussion about microaggressions. After the panel event, he was allegedly interrogated about his political beliefs, offered a psychiatric evaluation, and was then banned from campus.





4. Oregon students sue over tuition and fees during COVID. University claims it did nothing wrong.

The lawsuit claims that the University of Oregon continued charging students during COVID-19 for "services [students] are not being provided, events they cannot attend, and programs and activities that have been curtailed, discontinued, or closed."

"Oregon is thus profiting from COVID-19 while further burdening students and their families --many of whom have been laid off, become ill, lost loved ones, or are otherwise already bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic," the complaint states.





5. UPDATE: Federal judge agrees to expedite religious freedom lawsuit against Biden admin.

A federal judge decided to expedite arguments in a lawsuit filed by College of the Ozarks against the Biden administration. The college filed the lawsuit in partnership with the Alliance Defending Freedom after the release of President Biden’s “Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

The lawsuit argues that the order "forces religious schools to violate their beliefs," and therefore obstructs religious freedom.