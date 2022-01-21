Campus Profile: College of Charleston
College of Charleston is a public university in South Carolina. Around 9,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
CofC National Rifle Association Collegiate Coalition
College Republicans
Network of enlightened Women
Turning Point USA at the College of Charleston
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Charleston Area Justice Ministry
Democrats at CofC
Gender & Sexuality Equity Center
March For Our Lives- College of Charleston
Office of Institutional Diversity
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
PRISM at the College of Charleston
Student Diversity and Inclusion Council
Students Demand Action at CofC
Trans Student Alliance
OpenSecrets Data on College of Charleston Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.88% of College of Charleston employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.12% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
College of Charleston has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
College of Charleston is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about College of Charleston:
Dozens of professors echo socialist-backed calls to defund police
Faculty members at the College of Charleston wrote a letter to the mayor and city council members asking them to reallocate millions away from police. The letter cited recommendations of the Charleston People's Budget Coalition, whose members include the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America.
Prof gets Fulbright funding to research abortion in Ireland
A professor at the College of Charleston has received Fulbright funding to study "reproductive justice activism" in Ireland following the repeal of that country's constitutional ban on abortion. Beth Sundstrom says she hopes to help forge a "transatlantic partnership" that will "foster a process of mobilizing the community to achieve social change."
WATCH: Professors are claiming higher ed is run by conservatives. Here's why they're wrong
One College of Charleston professor wrote that “conservatives are in charge of public higher education.” Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson breaks down why these claims are wrong.