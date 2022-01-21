Campus Profile: College of Charleston

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

College of Charleston is a public university in South Carolina. Around 9,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

CofC National Rifle Association Collegiate Coalition

College Republicans

Network of enlightened Women

Turning Point USA at the College of Charleston

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

Charleston Area Justice Ministry

Democrats at CofC

Gender & Sexuality Equity Center

March For Our Lives- College of Charleston

Office of Institutional Diversity

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

PRISM at the College of Charleston

Student Diversity and Inclusion Council

Students Demand Action at CofC

Trans Student Alliance

OpenSecrets Data on College of Charleston Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.88% of College of Charleston employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.12% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

College of Charleston has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

College of Charleston is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about College of Charleston:





Dozens of professors echo socialist-backed calls to defund police

Faculty members at the College of Charleston wrote a letter to the mayor and city council members asking them to reallocate millions away from police. The letter cited recommendations of the Charleston People's Budget Coalition, whose members include the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America.





Prof gets Fulbright funding to research abortion in Ireland

A professor at the College of Charleston has received Fulbright funding to study "reproductive justice activism" in Ireland following the repeal of that country's constitutional ban on abortion. Beth Sundstrom says she hopes to help forge a "transatlantic partnership" that will "foster a process of mobilizing the community to achieve social change."





WATCH: Professors are claiming higher ed is run by conservatives. Here's why they're wrong

One College of Charleston professor wrote that “conservatives are in charge of public higher education.” Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson breaks down why these claims are wrong.