Campus Profile: Babson College
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Babson College is a private university in the state of Massachusetts. Around 2,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Students Supporting Israel
Liberal Organizations:
Babson Pride
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.49% of Babson College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.51% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
COVID-19:
Babson College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Babson College:
Massachusettes college fires employee for 'condoning violence' against US
A Massachusetts college official posted on Facebook that Iran should choose American targets to "bomb." Babson College initially suspend the official with pay but has now terminated his employment.
Babson finds no evidence of slurs from Trump supporters
Two Babson College students who celebrated Trump's victory by driving through the Wellesley College campus with a Trump flag will not face disciplinary action.
Colleges nationwide approach COVID-19 risk with heavy hands
Campus Reform has identified several major institutions threatening students with suspension or even expulsion for not adhering to health guidelines.