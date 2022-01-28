Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Wellesley College
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Wellesley College

Wellesley College is a private college in Massachusetts. Around 2,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

Trending
1
University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homo…
By Addison Smith
2
Have you or a loved one been 'affected' by 'free speech?' Colorado State University has…
By Alexa Schwerha
3
EXCLUSIVE: 'He is hungry, isolated, cold': Parent of Ohio U student sounds alarm on qua…
By Alexa Schwerha
4
NH bill takes aim at professors peddling CRT in classroom
By Logan Dubil '23
5
NCAA officer resigns amid transgender policy controversy as reports of Lia Thomas' 'ent…
By Logan Dubil '23
6
WATCH: Defending students' free speech rights in the COVID era
By Alexa Schwerha
Gianfranco Bravo | Campus Reform Intern
Friday, January 28, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Wellesley College is a private college in Massachusetts. Around 2,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Wellesley College Republicans

Wellesley For Life


Liberal Organizations:

BlackOUT

Chrysalis Zine

EnAct

Familia

Kaleidoscope

Mezcla

PERIOD.Wellesley

Prism Think Tank

SHEs

Wellesley Against Mass Incarceration

Wellesley College Democrats


OpenSecrets Data on Wellesley College Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of Wellesley College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Wellesley College has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.


COVID-19:

Wellesley College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students, faculty, and staff.


Stories by Campus Reform about Wellesley College: 


Prof at Hillary Clinton's alma mater makes the case for political violence

Kellie Carter Jackson is a professor of Africana studies at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton’s alma mater. "Slavery is sustained by violence. So slavery will only be overthrown by violence," the professor says.

WATCH: Students at Catholic university protest pro-life speaker

Nearly 100 students at the University of San Diego, a Catholic institution, turned out to protest a pro-life speaker. Flyers promoting the event were also torn down ahead of the event.

Share this article
Staff image