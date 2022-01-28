Campus Profile: Wellesley College
Wellesley College is a private college in Massachusetts. Around 2,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Wellesley College Republicans
Wellesley For Life
Liberal Organizations:
BlackOUT
Chrysalis Zine
EnAct
Familia
Kaleidoscope
Mezcla
PERIOD.Wellesley
Prism Think Tank
SHEs
Wellesley Against Mass Incarceration
Wellesley College Democrats
OpenSecrets Data on Wellesley College Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of Wellesley College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Wellesley College has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Wellesley College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students, faculty, and staff.
