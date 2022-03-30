Campus Reform | Academic calls GOP voters 'ghoulish' while labeling Ted Cruz a 'white Southern good ol' boy'
Academic calls GOP voters 'ghoulish' while labeling Ted Cruz a 'white Southern good ol' boy'

William Stancil made the comments in reaction to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination hearing.

Stancil researches civil rights law at the University of Minnesota.

Terrance Kible '24 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 5:00 PM

A fellow at the University of Minnesota called the Republican Party’s base “ghoulish” and accused the party of “open racism” as well as “unadulterated Jim Crow racism" following media coverage of Kentaji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination hearing. 

"The GOP is locked into an echo chamber with their ghoulish base, which clearly rewards them for saying the quiet parts ever more loudly," William Stancil tweeted on Mar. 22. 

That same day, Stancil also criticized Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) for bringing up Nikole Hannah-Jones and her "1619 Project" during Jackson's confirmation hearing. 

[RELATED: University of Minnesota student leader: make life ‘hell’ for campus cops]

Stating that "There is only ONE REASON to talk about Nikole Hannah-Jones and the 1619 Project in this hearing," Stancil claimed that "If you read a historic account of a white Southern good ol' boy senator bringing up a bunch of unrelated and controversial black people in a confirmation hearing for a black official in, say, 1957, you'd recognize it as unadulterated Jim Crow racism."

Cruz identifies as Hispanic while national news outlets have referred to the Texas senator as Latino. 

[RELATED: Obama-appointed judge sides with UMN in Ben Shapiro free speech lawsuit]

Stancil's work "focuses on civil rights law and policy in housing and education, with particular emphasis on affordable housing and charter schools," according to the scholar's profile. He is also a research fellow at the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity, which is affiliated with the University of Minnesota. 

He has advanced degrees in public policy and modern history, as well as a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University. 

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Minnesota and Stancil for comment; this article will be updated accordingly. 

