$17k 'Happiness Studies' degree requires graduate students to practice 'breathwork'

Centenary University, a private institution in New Jersey affiliated with the Methodist Church, is now offering students an online master's degree in "Happiness Studies" through an organization that strives for a "happiness revolution" and "communal flourishing."

The program is offered through the Happiness Studies Academy. The organization's mission statement includes the commitment “to lead the happiness revolution, by educating leaders who are themselves dedicated to personal, interpersonal, and communal flourishing.”

The online program, which commences Oct. 24, apparently comes with a $17,700 price tag and the requirement that students complete a SPIRE Retreat.

During the retreat, candidates for the master's degree will focus on: "Meditation; Goalsetting; Yoga; Physical exercise; Breathwork; Different forms of journaling; and Reminders."

Students must complete 30 credit hours to graduate. Required courses include“Foundations of Happiness Studies,” “Introduction to Happiness Studies,” “Integrative Leaders on Happiness,” “Facilitating Happiness,” “Philosophy and Happiness,” “Wholebeing Coaching,” and “Happiness in Literature and Film.”

The Happiness Studies Academy is run by Tal Ben-Shahar.

A certified yoga instructor, Ben-Sharar has previously taught this material at Columbia University.

Ben-Shahar’s published books include Happiness Studies: An Introduction, Shortcuts to Happiness, Being Happy, Even Happier, and Happier.

The Happiness Studies Program at Centenary College has reportedly received more than 36 applications and will be capped at 100 students. Centenary College currently has 1,200 enrolled students.

Campus Reform reached out to Centenary College and Ben-Shahar for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

