Campus Profile: Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University is a public university in Georgia. Around 23,469 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Jack Anderson | Wisconsin Campus Correspondent
Thursday, April 21, 2022 4:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Georgia Southern University is a public university in Georgia. Around 23,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 


Conservative Organizations: 

  • College Republicans

  • Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

  • Gay-Straight Alliance

  • Young Democrats of Georgia Southern

FEC Data on Georgia Southern University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Georgia Southern University employee political donations contributed 56.70% to Democratic candidates, while 43.30% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Georgia Southern University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

Georgia Southern University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Campus Reform stories about Georgia Southern University:

GSU mandates ‘all students’ take ‘diversity and inclusion’ courses

Georgia Southern University will mandate that "all students" take "diversity and inclusion" courses.

Under the new curriculum, all first and second-year students will be required to take the yet-to-be-announced courses, according to the student newspaper The George-Anne. This move is a result of diversity and inclusion resolution, passed by the GSU Student Government Association.

VIDEO: Conservative students told by police to stop tabling

A Turning Point USA group at Georgia Southern University got scolded by various individuals – including campus police officers – for attempting to table on campus.

An administrator told students that, even for the campus “free speech area,” tabling requests must be made days in advance.

