Campus Profile: Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern University is a public university in Georgia. Around 23,469 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Georgia Southern University is a public university in Georgia. Around 23,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Gay-Straight Alliance
Young Democrats of Georgia Southern
FEC Data on Georgia Southern University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Georgia Southern University employee political donations contributed 56.70% to Democratic candidates, while 43.30% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Georgia Southern University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Georgia Southern University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
Campus Reform stories about Georgia Southern University:
GSU mandates ‘all students’ take ‘diversity and inclusion’ courses
Georgia Southern University will mandate that "all students" take "diversity and inclusion" courses.
Under the new curriculum, all first and second-year students will be required to take the yet-to-be-announced courses, according to the student newspaper The George-Anne. This move is a result of diversity and inclusion resolution, passed by the GSU Student Government Association.
VIDEO: Conservative students told by police to stop tabling
A Turning Point USA group at Georgia Southern University got scolded by various individuals – including campus police officers – for attempting to table on campus.
An administrator told students that, even for the campus “free speech area,” tabling requests must be made days in advance.