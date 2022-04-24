Campus Profile: Seattle University
Seattle University is a private university in Washington. Around 4,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Seattle University is a private Jesuit university in Washington. Around 4,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
ISI at Seattle University - Seattle University Conservative Union
Redhawks for Israel
Students for Life
Federalist Society
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Union
Gender Justice Center
MECHA
Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Heath - Seattle University Chapter
PERIOD. @ Seattle University
Seattle U Young Democrats
Seattle University Students for Justice in Palestine
Seattle University Young Democratic Socialists
Sustainable Student Action
The Alliance for Gun Responsibility
Washington Against Nuclear Weapons Youth Front
Access to Justice Institute
Advocates for Migration Justice - J R S
Delight Ministries at Seattle University
Future Prosecutors for Social Justice
Latinx Law Student Association
Non-Binary, Gender Non-Conforming and Allies Student Association
OutLaws
Queer and Trans People of Color
Seattle Journal for Social Justice
Triangle Club
Undocumented Law Student Association
Womxn of Color Coalition
Womxn’s Law Caucus
FEC Data on Seattle University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Seattle University employee political donations contributed 95.20% to Democratic candidates, while 0.05% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Seattle University has not been given a speech code rating.
COVID-19:
Seattle University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Seattle University:
Seattle University gives ICE the cold shoulder
A university in Washington State suspended an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) externship program following community pressure.
Seattle University’s law school hosted an externship fair, in which ICE offered students an externship for course credit. The university decided to suspend the program on OCt. 31 after receiving backlash from students and community members concerned with the practices of the agency, according to the school’s student newspaper, The Spectator.
Prof blasts ‘toxic meritocracy’ of ‘competitive’ video game
A Seattle University professor contends in a new book that “toxic meritocracy” in video games helps fuel the “dark sides” of gaming culture.
The Toxic Meritocracy of Video Games: Why Gaming Culture is the Worst was recently published by Seattle University professor Christopher Paul, a long-time gamer who teaches classes on communications, video games, and gender issues.
Law school drops debate sponsorship in fear of ‘painful’ views
Seattle University's law school has pulled its sponsorship of a slated debate over illegal immigration in fear exposing students to “painful” conservative viewpoints.
According to Bloomberg Law, the event was originally co-hosted by the school’s Federalist Society, a nationwide conservative organization that aims to promote the originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, and the school’s Access to Justice Institute.