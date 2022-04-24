Campus Profile: Seattle University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Seattle University is a private Jesuit university in Washington. Around 4,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

ISI at Seattle University - Seattle University Conservative Union

Redhawks for Israel

Students for Life

Federalist Society

Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

Gender Justice Center

MECHA

Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Heath - Seattle University Chapter

PERIOD. @ Seattle University

Seattle U Young Democrats

Seattle University Students for Justice in Palestine

Seattle University Young Democratic Socialists

Sustainable Student Action

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility

Washington Against Nuclear Weapons Youth Front

Access to Justice Institute

Advocates for Migration Justice - J R S

Delight Ministries at Seattle University

Future Prosecutors for Social Justice

Latinx Law Student Association

Non-Binary, Gender Non-Conforming and Allies Student Association

OutLaws

Queer and Trans People of Color

Seattle Journal for Social Justice

Triangle Club

Undocumented Law Student Association

Womxn of Color Coalition

Womxn’s Law Caucus

FEC Data on Seattle University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Seattle University employee political donations contributed 95.20% to Democratic candidates, while 0.05% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Seattle University has not been given a speech code rating.

COVID-19:

Seattle University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about Seattle University:

Seattle University gives ICE the cold shoulder

A university in Washington State suspended an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) externship program following community pressure.

Seattle University’s law school hosted an externship fair, in which ICE offered students an externship for course credit. The university decided to suspend the program on OCt. 31 after receiving backlash from students and community members concerned with the practices of the agency, according to the school’s student newspaper, The Spectator.

Prof blasts ‘toxic meritocracy’ of ‘competitive’ video game

A Seattle University professor contends in a new book that “toxic meritocracy” in video games helps fuel the “dark sides” of gaming culture.

The Toxic Meritocracy of Video Games: Why Gaming Culture is the Worst was recently published by Seattle University professor Christopher Paul, a long-time gamer who teaches classes on communications, video games, and gender issues.

Law school drops debate sponsorship in fear of ‘painful’ views

Seattle University's law school has pulled its sponsorship of a slated debate over illegal immigration in fear exposing students to “painful” conservative viewpoints.

According to Bloomberg Law, the event was originally co-hosted by the school’s Federalist Society, a nationwide conservative organization that aims to promote the originalist interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, and the school’s Access to Justice Institute.