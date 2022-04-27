Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of New Hampshire
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: University of New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire is a private university in Durham, New Hampshire. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Elon Musk's Twitter grab is making academics angry, nervous
By Peter Cordi
2
STUDY: Whiteboards are racist because 'they collaborate with white organizational culture'
By Stevie Gibbs '23
3
College updates its campus speaker policy after controversial Kamala Harris remarks
By Alexa Schwerha
4
Student paper apologizes for publishing column critical of ‘inappropriate sexual events’
By Logan Dubil '23
5
Catholic university speaker urges students to “crucify whiteness”
By Tanner Richards '23
6
'Critical Race Theory' course taught at University of Iowa one year after governor's ban
By Lena Branch '24
Eileen Doolan '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 4:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of New Hampshire is a private university in Durham, New Hampshire. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

  • College Republicans

  • The Live Free or Die Society

  • UNH Students for Life

  • Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

  • Alliance

  • Black Student Union

  • College Democrats

  • Diversity Support Coalition

  • March For Our Lives University of New Hampshire

  • New Hampshire Youth Movement

  • PERIOD @ University of New Hampshire

  • Reading the Rainbow

  • Stonewall Grads

  • The Sustainability Institute

  • The Beauregard Center

  • Trans UNH

  • UNH Planned Parenthood Generation Action

  • Women and Gender Studies

  • Young Democratic Socialists of America

FEC Data on University of New Hampshire Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of New Hampshire employee political donations contributed 94.55% to Democratic candidates, while 5.45% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of New Hampshire has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”

COVID-19:

 University of New Hampshire is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees. 

Campus Reform stories about University of New Hampshire:

University of New Hampshire hosts special graduation celebration for ‘Students of Color’ and other ‘diverse’ identities

The school is one of many to offer separate or supplemental graduation celebrations offered on the basis of identity.

The University of New Hampshire’s Beauregard Center for Equity, Freedom and Justice held a graduation celebration for minority groups based on ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation.

University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homophobia

An assignment shows an instructor directing students to locate someone that they can accuse of ‘racism,’ ‘ableist racist or homophobic use of language,’ or ‘micro-aggressions.’

The Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok tweeted a screenshot of a similar assignment Wednesday, likely from another iteration of the course. 

UNH mandates regular testing for all- even the vaccinated

The University of New Hampshire will require students to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus or submit a negative confirmation.

“Documented” vaccinated students will still be required to undergo testing once per week, “undocumented” students will be tested twice per week.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this