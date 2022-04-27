Campus Profile: University of New Hampshire
University of New Hampshire is a private university in Durham, New Hampshire. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of New Hampshire is a private university in Durham, New Hampshire. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
The Live Free or Die Society
UNH Students for Life
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Alliance
Black Student Union
College Democrats
Diversity Support Coalition
March For Our Lives University of New Hampshire
New Hampshire Youth Movement
PERIOD @ University of New Hampshire
Reading the Rainbow
Stonewall Grads
The Sustainability Institute
The Beauregard Center
Trans UNH
UNH Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Women and Gender Studies
Young Democratic Socialists of America
FEC Data on University of New Hampshire Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of New Hampshire employee political donations contributed 94.55% to Democratic candidates, while 5.45% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of New Hampshire has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”
COVID-19:
University of New Hampshire is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
Campus Reform stories about University of New Hampshire:
University of New Hampshire hosts special graduation celebration for ‘Students of Color’ and other ‘diverse’ identities
The school is one of many to offer separate or supplemental graduation celebrations offered on the basis of identity.
The University of New Hampshire’s Beauregard Center for Equity, Freedom and Justice held a graduation celebration for minority groups based on ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation.
University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homophobia
An assignment shows an instructor directing students to locate someone that they can accuse of ‘racism,’ ‘ableist racist or homophobic use of language,’ or ‘micro-aggressions.’
The Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok tweeted a screenshot of a similar assignment Wednesday, likely from another iteration of the course.
UNH mandates regular testing for all- even the vaccinated
The University of New Hampshire will require students to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus or submit a negative confirmation.
“Documented” vaccinated students will still be required to undergo testing once per week, “undocumented” students will be tested twice per week.