Campus Profile: University of New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire is a private university in Durham, New Hampshire. Around 11,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

The Live Free or Die Society

UNH Students for Life

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

Alliance

Black Student Union

College Democrats

Diversity Support Coalition

March For Our Lives University of New Hampshire

New Hampshire Youth Movement

PERIOD @ University of New Hampshire

Reading the Rainbow

Stonewall Grads

The Sustainability Institute

The Beauregard Center

Trans UNH

UNH Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Women and Gender Studies

Young Democratic Socialists of America

FEC Data on University of New Hampshire Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of New Hampshire employee political donations contributed 94.55% to Democratic candidates, while 5.45% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of New Hampshire has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”

COVID-19:

University of New Hampshire is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Campus Reform stories about University of New Hampshire:

University of New Hampshire hosts special graduation celebration for ‘Students of Color’ and other ‘diverse’ identities

The school is one of many to offer separate or supplemental graduation celebrations offered on the basis of identity.

The University of New Hampshire’s Beauregard Center for Equity, Freedom and Justice held a graduation celebration for minority groups based on ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation.

University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homophobia

An assignment shows an instructor directing students to locate someone that they can accuse of ‘racism,’ ‘ableist racist or homophobic use of language,’ or ‘micro-aggressions.’

The Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok tweeted a screenshot of a similar assignment Wednesday, likely from another iteration of the course.

UNH mandates regular testing for all- even the vaccinated

The University of New Hampshire will require students to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus or submit a negative confirmation.

“Documented” vaccinated students will still be required to undergo testing once per week, “undocumented” students will be tested twice per week.