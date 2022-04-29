'CHIPOTLE DOESN'T COUNT': Universities publish woke messaging ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is the cause for many celebrations in the United States including on college campuses.

Avila University

Rather than hosting a Cinco de Mayo event, Avila University, located in Kansas City, created a webpage.

The webpage tells viewers how to celebrate the holiday “respectfully,” provided by “#reclaimcinco.” Accordingly, Avila community members should "try a family-owned [Mexican] restaurant instead of a chain."

"No, CHIPOTLE DOESN'T COUNT," the webpage states.

Additionally, the university tells readers that there should be "no homogenizing Latinx communities" in addition to "no fake mustache."

"Hold your friends accountable when they do any (or all) of these," the text reads.

University of South Carolina

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of South Carolina will be hosting an in-person event called “Ouch! That Stereotype Hurts!”

Per the website, sessions intend to "help" the community expand its “knowledge and understanding of leveraging diversity, equity and inclusion through education and lived experiences and applying those skills to action.”

Cornell University

On Friday, May 6, Cornell University will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo-themed event that is called “Deconstructing the Misconceptions and Stereotypes.”

This discussion will take place in person, and is being organized by the Latino Living Center in collaboration with the Mexican Students Association. The event description states that student participants will learn about the “historical significance of Cinco de Mayo and how the holiday is misrepresented in the U.S. today.”







