The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point hosted its first-ever Pride Ball on Good Friday.

"Heavenly Bodies Mini Pride Ball" was organized by the UWSP Gender-Sexuality Alliance and the UWSP Queer Resource Center at 5pm on Apr. 15.

The event concluded "Pride Week," which coincided with Holy Week, per woaw.com reporting.

The event was described as "a glamorous event that is part Drag, Part Dance, All Glory!"

Students were charged $15 to attend, while non-students were charged $20.

The event included different performance themes including "Sex Education," "Like A Virgin," and "After Glow."





"Sex Education" was an "OTA Vogue Performance" that required participants to "Bring It Like A Teacher" and "Don't Forget [their] Safer Sex Message."

"Like A Virgin" featured a karaoke competition and encouraged performers to "Bring It Like It's Your First Time."

"After Glow" targeted "OTA Face" through which participants were inspired to "Brint It Like You Just Had The Best Time Ever!"

Ricardo Wynn, one of the event coordinators, told waow.com that he hopes the ball becomes an annual event on campus.

"As we're here to amplify the voice of people of color, we also welcome the Stevens Point students to come and be themselves," he told the outlet. "This is a space of fun. This is a safe space for us to be ourselves. This is a safe space for us to learn from each other."

Campus Reform contacted the university and Wynn for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.