JOB ALERT: Two positions open on Capitol Hill

Legislative Correspondent, Capitol Hill

The Conservative Partnership Institute is looking to place talented conservative individuals in Legislative Correspondent (LC) positions on Capitol Hill. Experienced candidates must have good writing ability, strong organizational skills, and ability to work in a team setting.

The LC oversees the constituent mail program and tracks legislation for potential co-sponsorship opportunities.

Successful candidates will also work directly with professional staff to prepare for hearings and roundtables.





Staff Assistant, Capitol Hill

The Conservative Partnership Institute is looking to fill Staff Assistant positions in conservative Congressional offices on Capitol Hill. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to greeting and managing incoming visitors and escorting them to and from other locations when needed, answering and routing phone calls, and leading Capitol tours for visiting constituents.

The ideal candidate will have exceptional organizational skills and be able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Time management, attention to detail, and the ability to work quickly with a helpful and positive attitude in a fast-paced environment are essential.





To Apply (Both Roles): Candidates should apply through Conservative Partnership Initiative's Job Bank Initiative: https://jobs.cpi.org

Conservative Partnership Initiative is a conservative organization located in Washington, DC.