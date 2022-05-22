Video
JOB ALERT: State Freedom Caucus Network seeks Press Assistant

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this role.

Allie Simon '22 | Campus Reform Intern
Sunday, May 22, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.  


Press Assistant 

State Freedom Caucus Network is hiring a Press Assistant. 

Responsibilities include: 

  • Write, schedule, and release the weekly email
  • Manage State Freedom Caucus Network's social media handles, press releases, etc.
  • Maintain database of contact info and social media handles for State Freedom Caucus Members
  • Work with affiliates to coordinate press conferences and DC press opportunities
  • Work with the State Freedom Caucuses to get them media exposure (local radio, social media, etc.)
  • Write and/or collaborate on op-eds with State Directors
  • Coordinate internal media strategy
  • Create memes


To Apply: Email Justin Ouimette with a CV at ouimette@statefreedomcaucus.org 

Learn more about State Freedom Caucus Network at https://statefreedomcaucus.org/

