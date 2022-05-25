Video
Campus Profile: Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University is a public institution in Virginia. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Margaret Kolesar | Virginia Campus Correspondent '24
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 7:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Organizations:

 Conservative Organizations: 

  • N/A

Liberal Organizations:

  • SPECTRUM (Inclusion For All) Formally Known as (L.E.G.A.S.I.)

  • NAACP


FEC Data on Norfolk State University Political Donations:


According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Norfolk State University employee political donations contributed 94.14% to Democrat candidates, while 5.86% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Norfolk State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.



COVID-19:

Norfolk State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

