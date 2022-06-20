Campus Profile: Texas Christian University
Texas Christian University is a private university in Fort Worth. Around 9,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations
TCU College Republicans
TCU Students for Life
Turning Point
Young Conservatives of Texas
Liberal Organizations
College Democrats at TCU
Cultural Connectors
Spectrum
Students Acting for Gender Equity
United Latinx Association
Young Democratic Socialists of America
FEC Data on Texas Christian University Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, Texas Christian University employee political donations contributed 70.27% to Democrat candidates, while 29.73% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating
Texas Christian University has not been given a FIRE speech code rating.
COVID-19
Texas Christian University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Texas Christian University
Texas Christian University to nix the word ‘freshman’ in push for ‘inclusive excellence’
“Freshman” will be replaced by “first-year” in university data beginning this fall. TCU joins the University of North Carolina and the Penn State Faculty Senate in ditching the traditional terms over inclusion concerns.
Texas Christian University: Steven Crowder’s views ‘adversely affect’ students
While noting that Crowder’s speech was protected under the First Amendment because it was technically on a public sidewalk, the university reminded students that they “have speech too.” Texas Christian University tweeted that conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s views on rape culture “adversely affect” students.
Texas Christian offers credit for Planned Parenthood internships
Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas is offering credit to students for completing internships with Planned Parenthood.