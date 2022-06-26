Ilya Shapiro speaks out after resigning from Georgetown

Ilya Shapiro, the former executive director at Georgetown University’s Center for the Constitution, has resigned from his position following months of conflict between him and the school.

In January, Shapiro tweeted that Biden’s vow to nominate a woman of color to the high court would result in a “lesser black woman” being nominated over a more qualified candidate, due to skin color being Biden’s main concern.

Shapiro wrote that his ideal pick for the Supreme Court, Sri Srinivasan (an Indian-American federal circuit judge), would not be nominated because he “doesn’t fit into [the] latest intersectionality hierarchy.”

Campus Reform reported on pushback against Shapiro following the tweets, including a sit-in protest in which students demanded “the immediate termination of Ilya Shapiro and for the administration to address [Black Law Student Association] demands."

On June 6, Shapiro resigned from Georgetown Law, a decision he made despite being reinstated by the university.

Shapiro spoke with Campus Reform about his experiences with Georgetown University.

“As I detailed in my resignation letter, Georgetown had made it untenable for me to do the job for which I was hired,” Shapiro told Campus Reform.

When asked if he had a message to Georgetown University’s administration, Shapiro said, “They and their counterparts at other universities really need to look in the mirror and ponder whether they should be working at educational institutions. Because enforcing rigid ideological orthodoxy is antithetical to any higher education mission that makes sense to me.”

“Georgetown has an excellent free speech and expression policy on paper, but they've decided to subvert it by citing an imaginary conflict with a harassment policy in the interest of empowering an Orwellian DEI program”, he continued.

Shapiro also shared a message for students currently attending the university.

“I'm sad for them, not so much because they won't get to benefit from my teaching, but because they have to study in such an intolerant place," Shapiro said. "They should stand up against illiberal radicals and hold administrators' feet to the fire of their own policies. But this has to be done collectively, as individual resisters will get squashed.”

Shapiro is now a member of the Manhattan Institute, a “leading free-market think tank”, serving as a Senior Fellow and Director of Constitutional Studies.

“Once I came to the realization that I had to resign my Georgetown position, exploring a move to MI was a natural thing -- and I'm glad that this feeling was mutual," Shapiro commented to Campus Reform.

Jessica Costescu, a senior at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, agrees with Shapiro’s claim that Georgetown does not value free speech.

Costescu told Campus Reform that the university “value[s] diversity of skin color much more over diversity of thought.”

“The university regularly brings speakers to campus, but none that dare disagree with mainstream media. Even conservatives they have brought have all been very moderate, no one that is too right,” she said.

Campus Reform reached out to Georgetown University and the Manhattan Institute for comment, but did not receive a response.

