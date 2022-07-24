Video
Campus Profile: Xavier University

Xavier University is a private Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Reagan Waggoner '24 | Campus Correspondent
Sunday, July 24, 2022 10:46 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Xavier University is a private Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

    

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

    Network of Enlightened Women

    Students for Life


Liberal Organizations:

    Center for Diversity & Inclusion

    College Democrats

    Educators for Justice

    LGBTQ+ Alliance

 

University Leadership:

    Dr. Colleen Hanycz, President

    Board of Trustees

    Shakila T. Ahmad                

    Donna Jones Baker

    Vincent C. Caponi            

    Michael D. Class, S.J.

    Michael J. Conaton        

    Kevin M. Crawford

    Stephen G. Cuntz        

    Justin Daffron, S.J.

    Walter C. Deye, S.J.        

    Michael R. Fortin

    Dr. Colleen Hanycz        

    Robert S. Heidt, Jr.

    Daniel S. Hendrickson, S.J    

    Ann Finefrock Hoffman

    Natasha A. Holiday        

    Barbara J. Howard, Esq

    Damon D. Jones            

    Gregory G. Joseph

    David L. Joyce            

    John B. Maydonovitch

    W. Rodney McMullen        

    Ralph S. Michael, III

    Penny Kereiakes Pomeranz   

     John S. Prout

    Janet Butler Reid            

    Timothy J. Reilly

    Timothy J. Schroeder        

    Rebecca Kohlhepp Scullin

    Thomas F. Sedler            

    Eric M. Sundrup, S.J.

    John Thiede, S.J.            

    Theodore H. Torbeck

    William Verbryke, S.J.        

    Kathlyn R. Wade

    Katherine S. Zanotti


OpenSecrets Data on Xavier University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 88.26% of Xavier University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 11.74% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.

     

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Xavier University.

 

COVID-19:

Xavier University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees. 

