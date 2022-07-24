Campus Profile: Xavier University
Xavier University is a private Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Xavier University is a private Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Network of Enlightened Women
Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
Center for Diversity & Inclusion
College Democrats
Educators for Justice
LGBTQ+ Alliance
University Leadership:
Dr. Colleen Hanycz, President
Board of Trustees
Shakila T. Ahmad
Donna Jones Baker
Vincent C. Caponi
Michael D. Class, S.J.
Michael J. Conaton
Kevin M. Crawford
Stephen G. Cuntz
Justin Daffron, S.J.
Walter C. Deye, S.J.
Michael R. Fortin
Dr. Colleen Hanycz
Robert S. Heidt, Jr.
Daniel S. Hendrickson, S.J
Ann Finefrock Hoffman
Natasha A. Holiday
Barbara J. Howard, Esq
Damon D. Jones
Gregory G. Joseph
David L. Joyce
John B. Maydonovitch
W. Rodney McMullen
Ralph S. Michael, III
Penny Kereiakes Pomeranz
John S. Prout
Janet Butler Reid
Timothy J. Reilly
Timothy J. Schroeder
Rebecca Kohlhepp Scullin
Thomas F. Sedler
Eric M. Sundrup, S.J.
John Thiede, S.J.
Theodore H. Torbeck
William Verbryke, S.J.
Kathlyn R. Wade
Katherine S. Zanotti
OpenSecrets Data on Xavier University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 88.26% of Xavier University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 11.74% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Xavier University.
COVID-19:
Xavier University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.