Campus Profile: University of Central Oklahoma
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) is a public university in Edmond. Around 12,661 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA
UCO College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats of UCO
National Organization for Women
Secular Student Club
Student Alliance for Equality
Student Socialist League of UCO
University Leadership:
Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, President
UCO Foundation Board of Trustees
OpenSecrets Data on University of Central Oklahoma Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.9% of UCO employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.1% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
UCO has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
UCO is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
