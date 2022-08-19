WATCH: Dairy farmer criticizes Biden's economy





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with agriculture advocate and dairy farmer Stephanie Nash about how record-high inflation and Biden’s economic policies have impacted the industry.

According to Nash, record high inflation is making it more difficult for young farmers to break into the field.

“The next generation is not taking over the farms because of finances, because of inflation,” Nash said at Turning Point USA's 2022 Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Nash accused the Biden administration of pushing the Green New Deal, a move she said would “kill off the family farmer and rancher.” She chalked support for liberal environmental policies up to miseducation.

“I think again, education. A lot of people don’t get out and go for a drive in the countryside and really get to experience agriculture,” she explained. “We’re getting further and further away from the farm.”

She then implored Americans to pay attention to bills being passed and discussed in Congress to better understand the impact that policy can have on the agriculture industry. She claimed that understanding these policies also helps Americans better understand the food supply.

“Going into 2023, I think people need to pay attention to what the Biden administration is going to do with this,” she said. “Are they going to put in different terms to hurt farmers, or are they going to continue to have that protection over regulations for the farmers?”

