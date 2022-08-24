WATCH: Investigative reporter on woke sex ed programs

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Epoch Times Investigative Reporter Joshua Philipp about woke courses that have infiltrated K-12 sex education.

Alexa met up with Joshua at Turning Point USA's 2022 Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

“Sex ed programs are as bad and as worse than what people believe they are,” Philipp told Campus Reform.

Philipp’s work is part of an ongoing investigation into the curriculum being taught in public schools. His findings, Philipp said, revealed “graphic” content taught under the nose of parents.

“There are systems in place to not show [parents] all of what [is being taught],” Philipp explained. “Even if [parents] do get the curriculum, there are systems in place to not show them all of what is there.”

Anal sex as pregnancy prevention, ‘blood play,’ and sexuality as a spectrum were cited by Philipp as content discovered during his research.

“They’re teaching every single form of sexual perversion and deviancy as if it was normal,” he expressed. “They want to include every single type of sexuality and normalize it, that means every kink you can think of, every wild thing you can think of, they’re teaching this to little kids.”

Philipp claimed that there is a trajectory between the content pushed in primary and secondary education and the leftist indoctrination that has taken over college campuses.

“They’re trying to basically take the college system and make that the system, where everything is controlled,” he said. “When [administrators] talk about community schools and the envisioned program for that, that will basically transform every school in America, every public school, into a college campus.”

Watch the full video above.

