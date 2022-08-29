Opinion
Campus Profile: Dallas Baptist University

Dallas Baptist University is a private Christian university in Dallas, Texas. Around 2,874 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Madison Rehbehn '24 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 29, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Dallas Baptist University is a private Christian university in Dallas, Texas. Around 2,874 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations:

    Network of Enlightenment Women

    Pro-Life Patriots

    Turning Point USA

    Young Americans for Freedom

Liberal Organizations:

N/A

University Leadership:

      Adam C. Wright, President

    Board of Trustees

    Ronald Bowles

    Bob Brooks

    Randy Byers

    David Cook

    Gary Cook

    Wayne Davis

    Dion Fleitas

    Donovan Fredricksen 

    Jack Goodyear

    Mark Hale

    Jay Harley

    Norma Hedin

    Ryan Hefton

    Scott Jeffries

    DeAnna Jenkins

    Jeffrey Johnson

    Blake Killingsworth

    Gail Linam

    Matt Murrah

    Deemie Naugle

    Christa Powers

    Robert Sullivan

    Jonathan Teat

    Matt Winn

FEC Data on Dallas Baptist University Political Donations:

 

In the 2020 election cycle, Dallas Baptist employee political donations contributed 0% to Democratic candidates, while 100% went to Republican candidates.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Dallas Baptist University.

COVID-19:

Dallas Baptist University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Staff image

