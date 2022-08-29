Campus Profile: Dallas Baptist University
Dallas Baptist University is a private Christian university in Dallas, Texas. Around 2,874 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Network of Enlightenment Women
Pro-Life Patriots
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
N/A
University Leadership:
Adam C. Wright, President
Board of Trustees
Ronald Bowles
Bob Brooks
Randy Byers
David Cook
Gary Cook
Wayne Davis
Dion Fleitas
Donovan Fredricksen
Jack Goodyear
Mark Hale
Jay Harley
Norma Hedin
Ryan Hefton
Scott Jeffries
DeAnna Jenkins
Jeffrey Johnson
Blake Killingsworth
Gail Linam
Matt Murrah
Deemie Naugle
Christa Powers
Robert Sullivan
Jonathan Teat
Matt Winn
FEC Data on Dallas Baptist University Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, Dallas Baptist employee political donations contributed 0% to Democratic candidates, while 100% went to Republican candidates.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Dallas Baptist University.
COVID-19:
Dallas Baptist University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.