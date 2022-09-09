Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Texas College

Texas College is a private college in Tyler. Around 940 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
EXCLUSIVE: College threatened criminal charges for conservatives tabling on campus
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
OPINION: I went to community college. I shouldn’t be responsible for other students' debt.
By Emily Fowler  '24
3
Michael Knowles says university that denied his speech 'pretends to be Catholic'
By Kate Anderson 
4
Jewish university stands up for its religious values in court
By Kate Anderson 
5
Instructor terminated for harassing conservative student loses lawsuit
By Allie Simon  '22
6
Biden’s divisive democracy speech allegedly authored by Vanderbilt professor
By Alexa Schwerha 
Marya Ruth Dunning '25 | Virgina Campus Correspondent
Friday, September 9, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Texas College is a private college in Tyler. Around 940 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

University Leadership:

  Dwight J. Jennell, Ph.D., President

OpenSecrets Data on Texas College Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of Texas College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Texas College has not been given a speech code rating. 

COVID-19:

Texas College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this