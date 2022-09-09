Campus Profile: Texas College
Texas College is a private college in Tyler. Around 940 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
University Leadership:
Dwight J. Jennell, Ph.D., President
OpenSecrets Data on Texas College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of Texas College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Texas College has not been given a speech code rating.
COVID-19:
Texas College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.