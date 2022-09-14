Opinion
Job Alert: FreedomWorks is hiring

FreedomWorks is searching to fill three positions based out of its Washington D.C. office.

FreedomWorks is a grassroots advocacy organization that aims to educate and mobilize activists to promote freedom and small government.

Aubrey Tuell '24 | North Carolina Correspondent
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.  

 

Grassroots Coordinator 

The Grassroots Coordinator will be based in D.C. but should be eager to travel across the United States.  

Responsibilities of this position include building and fostering relationships with activists and assisting with events across the nation.  

Essential duties include "writing and producing grassroots educational and advocacy communications," traveling and speaking publicly on behalf of FreedomWorks, coordinating programs, research, and "other duties as needed."

To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to careers@freedomworks.org.

Data Coordinator 

The Data Coordinator will review and edit data so FreedomWorks team members have accurate information. 

Qualifications include the ability to scan documents in a short timeframe, "outstanding analytical thinking skills," proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, "ability to learn new technology platforms and train other team members," interpersonal and communication skills, and a "sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on FreedomWorks' success." 

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to gdevries@freedomworks.org with the subject line: Data Coordinator Position. 

Program Intern 

The Program Intern is an in-person paid internship, with the option to work up to 30 hours per week. 

The main responsibilities of the Program Intern include assisting the team with "various tasks and projects" related to Education Reform. Additionally, the intern will assist in event planning, activist communication, and will manage the program calendar.

To apply, submit a resume to careers@freedomworks.org with the subject line: Program Intern.

