Campus Profile: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech) is a public university in Socorro. Around 1,244 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
N/A
Liberal Organizations:
Diversity and Equity in Computer Science
QuASAR
University Leadership:
Dr. Stephen G. Wells, President
Board of Regents
Jerry A. Armijo
Veronica Espinoza
Yolanda Jones King
Deborah Peacock
David Lepre Sr.
OpenSecrets Data on New Mexico Tech Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 98.2% of New Mexico Tech employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.8% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for New Mexico Tech.
COVID-19:
New Mexico Tech is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
