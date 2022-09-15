Opinion
Campus Profile: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech) is a public university in Socorro. Around 1,244 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Mohammad Badawy '23 | New Mexico Campus Correspondent
Thursday, September 15, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech) is a public university in Socorro. Around 1,244 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

Conservative Organizations: 

N/A

Liberal Organizations:

Diversity and Equity in Computer Science

QuASAR

University Leadership:

Dr. Stephen G. Wells, President

Board of Regents

Jerry A. Armijo

Veronica Espinoza

Yolanda Jones King

Deborah Peacock

David Lepre Sr.

OpenSecrets Data on New Mexico Tech Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.2% of New Mexico Tech employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.8% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for New Mexico Tech.

COVID-19:

New Mexico Tech is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Campus Reform stories about New Mexico Tech:

Prof says border enforcement harms environment

A study from a New Mexico professor claims that activity at the border affects nearby vegetation. The professor who authored the study is warning against increasing border enforcement for fear of damaging the environment in the immediate area. 

 

