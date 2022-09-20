Opinion
Campus Profile: Swarthmore College

Swarthmore College is a private college in Pennsylvania. Around 1,651 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Sally Zhou '23 | Canadian Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 10:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Swarthmore College is a private college in Pennsylvania. Around 1,651 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 


Conservative Organizations:

American Enterprise Institute on Campus - Swarthmore College

Liberal Organizations:

Athletics for Diversity and Inclusion

Ban the Ban

Colors

GEMS in Math and Stats

Haus of Garnet

Kairos Christian Fellowship

oSTEM at SWAT

Philosophy GeMs 

Sexual Health Advocates 

Students for Justice in Palestine 

Sunrise Swarthmore

Swarthmore Democrats 

Swarthmore Queer Union

SWATDOULAS

Trans at Swat

Voices Swarthmore

University Leadership:

Valerie Smith, President

Board of Managers

Leslie Abbey

William Boulding

David Bradley

John Chen

Thom Collins

Elizabeth Economy

Lauren Glant

Thomas W. T. Hartnett

Marilyn Holifield

S. Leslie Jewett

Eleanor Joseph

Jaky Joseph

Lucy Jane Lang

Edgar Lee

Cindi Leive

Sabrina Martinez

Corey Mulloy

Nicole O'Dell Odim

Cathy Polinsky

Asahi Pompey

H. Vincent Poor

Dawn Porter

Dorothy Robinson

Anne Schuchat

June Rothman Scott

Steven Sell

Salem D. Shuchman

James Snipes

Thomas E. Spock

Bryan Wolf

Brian Wong

Winston Zee

OpenSecrets Data on Swarthmore College Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.49% of Swarthmore employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.51% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Swarthmore has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

COVID-19:

Swarthmore is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about Swarthmore College:

'Is God a White Supremacist?' course advertised at Swarthmore College

Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania is currently advertising a course titled “Is God a White Supremacist?” within its religion department.

College course examines Jesus as 'nonbinary.' Top theologian sets the record straight.

A Swarthmore College professor teaches a class based on his book, which asserts that Jesus was “nonbinary.”

Mark Wallace, a religious studies professor at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, was interviewed for an article in October about his new class “Radical Jesus” or “RELG 004”. Wallace teaches the course based on his latest book, When God was a Bird. 

