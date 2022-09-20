Campus Profile: Swarthmore College
Swarthmore College is a private college in Pennsylvania. Around 1,651 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
American Enterprise Institute on Campus - Swarthmore College
Liberal Organizations:
Athletics for Diversity and Inclusion
Ban the Ban
Colors
GEMS in Math and Stats
Haus of Garnet
Kairos Christian Fellowship
oSTEM at SWAT
Philosophy GeMs
Sexual Health Advocates
Students for Justice in Palestine
Sunrise Swarthmore
Swarthmore Democrats
Swarthmore Queer Union
SWATDOULAS
Trans at Swat
Voices Swarthmore
University Leadership:
Valerie Smith, President
Board of Managers
Leslie Abbey
William Boulding
David Bradley
John Chen
Thom Collins
Elizabeth Economy
Lauren Glant
Thomas W. T. Hartnett
Marilyn Holifield
S. Leslie Jewett
Eleanor Joseph
Jaky Joseph
Lucy Jane Lang
Edgar Lee
Cindi Leive
Sabrina Martinez
Corey Mulloy
Nicole O'Dell Odim
Cathy Polinsky
Asahi Pompey
H. Vincent Poor
Dawn Porter
Dorothy Robinson
Anne Schuchat
June Rothman Scott
Steven Sell
Salem D. Shuchman
James Snipes
Thomas E. Spock
Bryan Wolf
Brian Wong
Winston Zee
OpenSecrets Data on Swarthmore College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 99.49% of Swarthmore employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.51% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Swarthmore has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Swarthmore is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Swarthmore College:
'Is God a White Supremacist?' course advertised at Swarthmore College
Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania is currently advertising a course titled “Is God a White Supremacist?” within its religion department.
College course examines Jesus as 'nonbinary.' Top theologian sets the record straight.
A Swarthmore College professor teaches a class based on his book, which asserts that Jesus was “nonbinary.”
Mark Wallace, a religious studies professor at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, was interviewed for an article in October about his new class “Radical Jesus” or “RELG 004”. Wallace teaches the course based on his latest book, When God was a Bird.