WATCH: University Program Sidelines Pro-Life Students

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Emily Fowler joined National Desk to discuss a grant to fund pro-abortion student films at the University of Southern California (USC).

Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Monday, October 3, 2022 10:00 AM


Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Emily Fowler joined The National Desk to discuss a grant to fund pro-abortion student films at the University of Southern California (USC).

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative recently introduced its "Reproductive Rights Accelerator" program, which provides funding for abortion-related short films. At least 4 awards are expected to be given to rising senior film students.

Fowler questioned the fairness of the grant.

“This is very concerning because it is a very clear bias in higher education,” Fowler stated. “We don’t see any grant money going to fund documentaries about a woman who chose life instead of abortion, or for a woman who decided to adopt instead of having an abortion.”

Watch the full video above.

Staff image

