Campus Profile: University of San Diego
The University of San Diego (USD) is a private Catholic university in San Diego, California. Around 5,529 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Federalist Society
Students for Concealed Carry
Students for Life
USD College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Pee in Peace
Association of Chicanx Activists (AChA)
Queer & Trans Student Union
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
USD is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on University of San Diego Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.33% of USD employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.67% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for USD.
COVID-19:
USD is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.