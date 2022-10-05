Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: University of San Diego

The University of San Diego (USD) is a private Catholic university in San Diego, California. Around 5,529 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Students recite woke pledge during white coat ceremony
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
2
God is a 'drag queen,' 'trans man,' 'gender fluid' according to Pride Worship Service
By Peter Cordi 
3
Cornell refuses to give credit to College Republicans for 9/11 remembrance
By William Biagini  '24
4
Students caught using wrong pronouns at Harvard may violate harassment policies
By Jared Gould 
5
A man on roller blades steals student group's giant beach ball
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
OPINION: Universities have no clue what a diverse campus truly looks like
By Logan Dubil  '23
Pedro Rodriguez '24 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 8:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of San Diego (USD) is a private university in California. Around 5,529 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

   

 

Conservative Organizations:

        Federalist Society

        Students for Concealed Carry

        Students for Life

        USD College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

            Pee in Peace

            Association of Chicanx Activists (AChA)

            Queer & Trans Student Union


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

USD is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of San Diego Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.33% of USD employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.67% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for USD.


COVID-19:

USD is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this