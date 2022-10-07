Opinion
Campus Profile: Ave Maria University

Ave Maria University is a private Catholic university in Ave Maria, Florida. Around 1,245 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Jose Najas '24 | California Campus Correspondent
Friday, October 7, 2022 10:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Ave Maria University is a private university in Florida. Around 1,245 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    American Enterprise Institute Executive Council

    Ave for Life

    Bull Moose Republican Club

    Turning Point USA

    Young Americans for Freedom

 

Liberal Organizations:

    N/A

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Ave Maria University is requiring either SAT, ACT, or CLT scores for undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Ave Maria University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 0% of Ave Maria University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 100% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Ave Maria University.

 

COVID-19:

Ave Maria University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about Ave Maria University:

Federal court says law school can opt out of controversial Obamacare mandates

Religious employers in higher education won a victory Tuesday in Florida after a law school emerged victorious in a federal lawsuit over a controversial Affordable Care Act mandate.

List: Top 50 conservative colleges

Researchers from two conservative organizations compiled a list of the top 50 most conservative colleges across the country.

Hillsdale College in Michigan ranked as #1 on the list.

Is tax status the next front in the same-sex marriage battle?

There is legal precedent for this kind of decision, which comes from a court case in 1983 dealing with Bob Jones University's policy on interracial dating.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide, some religious colleges have become nervous about their tax status.



