WATCH: Cardiac anesthesiologist details new pro-life medical school

Campus Reform reporter Kate Anderson recently sat down with cardiac anesthesiologist Dr. George Mychaskiw about the Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The medical school will be located on Benedictine College’s campus in Virginia but will remain a separate institution.

Dr. Mychaskiw said it had always been his goal to develop a “faithful Catholic school.”

“I’m an eastern Catholic and I have always wanted to develop a faithful Catholic medical school,” Mychaskiw said. “The whole reason that we’re at benedictine is for it to be a spiritual home for the students and a spiritual support and environment of faithful catholicism for the medical students.”

Dr. Mychaskiw emphasized the importance of medical students learning how to protect and support life, especially in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Every human life deserves respect and dignity because humans are created in the image and likeness of God from the moment of conception until natural death,” he said. “You hear a lot…of euphemisms, people say ‘oh clump of cells’ or a ‘fetus’ or a ‘baby;’ well you choose whatever term you want, but it is undeniably two things at the movement of fertilization. It is undeniably a life… and it's undeniably human.”

The school is not currently authorized or accredited. Dr. Mychaskiw explained the process to open doors to potential students was a long one.

“The first thing we have to do is raise the money…we need to raise a minimum of 35 million dollars to get started,” he stated. “The other job is to work with accreditors to meet all the accreditation standards.”

