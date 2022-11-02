Campus Profile: Florida Southern College
Florida Southern College (FSC) is a private college in Lakeland, Florida. Around 2,811 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Adam Smith Club
College Republicans
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
Allies
College Democrats
TZeDeK
Student Fees:
Florida Southern College students pay around $500 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Florida Southern College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Florida Southern College.
Bias Reporting System:
Florida Southern College does operate a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Florida Southern College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.