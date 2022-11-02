Opinion
Campus Profile: Florida Southern College

Florida Southern College (FSC) is a private college in Lakeland, Florida. Around 2,811 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Mason Conn '23 | Ohio Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida Southern College is a private college in Lakeland, Florida. Around 2,811 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

Conservative Organizations:

Adam Smith Club

College Republicans

Young Americans for Freedom


Liberal Organizations:

Allies

College Democrats

TZeDeK

 

Student Fees:

Florida Southern College students pay around $500 in student fees per year.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Florida Southern College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Florida Southern College.


Bias Reporting System: 

Florida Southern College does operate a bias reporting system on campus.

 

 

COVID-19:

Florida Southern College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 

