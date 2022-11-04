SURVEY: Inflation, abortion lead issues for college voters

A recent survey investigated several of the leading issues driving college students to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

The survey, conducted by the online learning platform Course Hero, found that student loan forgiveness and campus free speech are among the leading topics on college students’ minds this election season.

43% of students said that the issue of student loan forgiveness will drive them to vote. This topic was largely divided along party lines, with 60% of Democrats choosing this and only 25% of Republicans.

“Free speech & bias on campus” was selected by 29% of Gen Z students as major motivating factor, “Title IX” was picked by 24%, and “political correctness” was chosen by 21%.

This election is projected to have a historic turnout, with 77% of the students surveyed indicating that they intend to vote. Of those registered Republican or Democrat, 81% plan to vote.

In recent elections, the number of college-aged individuals voting has continued to rise. In the 2018 midterms, 34% of people aged 18-24 turned out to vote, and in 2020, 63% of the same age group voted, according to a Tufts University study.

Another high profile issue concerning students is inflation, with 66% of college students saying that it is the leading factor in their voting decisions.

Following inflation is the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with 46% of college students citing it as a major influence in their decision to vote. The issue, however, appears more motivating for Democrats than Republicans, with 68% of the former citing the overturn of Roe as a major factor and only 22% of the latter.

