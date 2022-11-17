UCLA's $600k ‘Initiative to Study Hate’ features pro-abortion, pro-illegal immigration messaging

The University of California- Los Angeles (UCLA) began a three year mission to determine why people hate each other called “Initiative to Study Hate.”

The initiative is led by David Myers, professor and Sady and Ludwig Kahn Chair in Jewish History at UCLA. It will invest “$600,000 in research funds to 23 research projects examining the phenomenon of hate,” according to its website.

“Rising political and economic tensions and a global pandemic have led to new expressions of hate,” the website states. “Meanwhile, long standing structures of power perpetuate bias, stigma, and enmity. Our task at UCLA, as a public university, is to study these old and new forms and propose novel ways of addressing them.”

Images on the website include partisan protest signs reading "No Human Being is Illegal," "No Islamophobia, No White Supremacy," and "Abortion is Healthcare."

The project will use “cutting-edge research and high-level teaching to understand better and mitigate group-based hate.” Anti-black, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-Asian expression, as well as Islamophobia, were all considered to be studied, Myers told Inside Higher Education.

The website features research projects studying hate in different communities and channels. One study focused on how social media spreads hate and concluded that “there has been exponential growth of hate speech on social media consumed by children.”

Another project’s abstract read, “This work will allow us to craft a theoretical account that captures the multitude of ways individuals use science to make hate resonate – some which may involve fealty to science, as well as others which may involve denunciation, distancing, or ironic appropriation of science.”

Campus Reform contacted all parties mentioned and will update this article accordingly.