Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Virginia delegate files to protect women's sports

A Virginia bill to prevent transgender athletes from competing as their ‘gender identity’ was filed for the 2023 session.

Delegate Karen Greenhalgh told Campus Reform "the bill is about fairness."

Trending
1
University employee says she will chuck 'dodge balls at cis men's heads'
By Logan Dubil  '23
2
Students required to complete 'Privilege Checklist' in mandatory first year course
By Reagan  Dolinger '23
3
Students, alumni take stand against Christian university promoting wokeism
By William Biagini  '24
4
Accreditation council votes to eliminate LSAT for 2025 application cycle
By Kayley Chartier  '25
5
UPDATE: Cornell commits to punishing students who disrupted Ann Coulter's speech
By Thomas Stevenson '23
6
Students fail to impeach student body president who voted to confirm Ben Sasse
By Haika  Mrema '24
Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Thursday, November 24, 2022 1:00 PM

A Virginia bill to prevent transgender athletes from competing as their ‘gender identity’ was filed for the 2023 session.

House Bill 1387 was introduced by Delegate Karen Greenhalgh to require all K-12 and collegiate athletes compete according to biological sex. 

Eligible students would be required to submit an eligibility form signed by a medical professional confirming the students’ sex.

[RELATED: WATCH: Georgia Tech athletes sound off on Lia Thomas controversy]

“This bill is about fairness — and preserving women's sports,” Greenhalgh told Campus Reform. “Women have fought for equal rights in sports for decades, and have made great strides thanks to measures like Title IX.”

“The goal is to prevent young women from being overshadowed by biological males, and thus being discouraged from competing at all,” she added.

The bill “prohibits any such team or sport that is expressly designated for females, women, or girls from being open to students whose biological sex is male,” its summary reads.

It further prohibits public schools from competing against a team that does not comply with the set standards and protects students who report violations of the bill.

[RELATED: REPORT: Biological men do not belong in womens' sports]

The Virginia General Assembly convenes on Jan. 11. It joins a slew of other state houses which have considered barring men from competing in women’s sports.

Texas State Representative Valoree Swanson also filed a bill to protect women’s sports, making it a legislative priority for the upcoming term.

Campus Reform contacted every organization listed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this