Campuses
Campus Profile: University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 36,402 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Annika Simovart '24 | Ohio Campus Correspondent
Saturday, November 26, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 36,402 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

    Federalist Society

    Students for Liberty

    TPUSA

    UC Students for Life

    

 Liberal Organizations:

    Black Feminist Symposium

    College Democrats

    Democracy Matters

    Her Campus

    IDENTITY    

    If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice 

    Law Democrats

    UC Law Out & Allies

    Out in Health Care

    Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

    Pride at Lindner

    Student Diversity & Inclusion Council

    Student Social Justice Training Institute

    Students for Justice in Palestine

    UC Alliance 

    UC Blue Ash LGBTQ+ Alliance

    UC Feminists    

    UC Generation Action

    UC Young Democratic Socialists of America

    Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity

    

 SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UC is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Cincinnati Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.02% of UC employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.98% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for University of Cincinnati.

 

 Bias Reporting System

UC operates a bias reporting system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

UC is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about University of Cincinnati:

Prof who referred to COVID-19 as ‘Chinese Virus’ placed on leave for semester, future with university uncertain

After a University of Cincinnati professor used the term “Chinese virus” in an email, he was put on leave for the semester.

Parents, students are taking universities to court over COVID vaccine mandates

Mendenhall Law Group, a firm based out of Akron, Ohio, has filed a series of lawsuits taking aim against COVID-19 policies in effect at four universities across the state. 

The firm argues that policies regarding vaccination, masking, and testing at Ohio University, University of Cincinnati, Bowling Green State University, and Miami University of Ohio are in violation of state law. 


 

