Campus Profile: University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 36,402 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 36,402 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Federalist Society
Students for Liberty
TPUSA
UC Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
Black Feminist Symposium
College Democrats
Democracy Matters
Her Campus
IDENTITY
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
Law Democrats
UC Law Out & Allies
Out in Health Care
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
Pride at Lindner
Student Diversity & Inclusion Council
Student Social Justice Training Institute
Students for Justice in Palestine
UC Alliance
UC Blue Ash LGBTQ+ Alliance
UC Feminists
UC Generation Action
UC Young Democratic Socialists of America
Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
UC is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on University of Cincinnati Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 90.02% of UC employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.98% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for University of Cincinnati.
Bias Reporting System:
UC operates a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
UC is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Cincinnati:
Prof who referred to COVID-19 as ‘Chinese Virus’ placed on leave for semester, future with university uncertain
After a University of Cincinnati professor used the term “Chinese virus” in an email, he was put on leave for the semester.
Parents, students are taking universities to court over COVID vaccine mandates
Mendenhall Law Group, a firm based out of Akron, Ohio, has filed a series of lawsuits taking aim against COVID-19 policies in effect at four universities across the state.
The firm argues that policies regarding vaccination, masking, and testing at Ohio University, University of Cincinnati, Bowling Green State University, and Miami University of Ohio are in violation of state law.