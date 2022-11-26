Campus Profile: University of Cincinnati

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Cincinnati (UC) is a public university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 36,402 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Federalist Society

Students for Liberty

TPUSA

UC Students for Life

Liberal Organizations:

Black Feminist Symposium

College Democrats

Democracy Matters

Her Campus

IDENTITY

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

Law Democrats

UC Law Out & Allies

Out in Health Care

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Pride at Lindner

Student Diversity & Inclusion Council

Student Social Justice Training Institute

Students for Justice in Palestine

UC Alliance

UC Blue Ash LGBTQ+ Alliance

UC Feminists

UC Generation Action

UC Young Democratic Socialists of America

Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UC is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on University of Cincinnati Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.02% of UC employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.98% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for University of Cincinnati.

Bias Reporting System:

UC operates a bias reporting system on campus.

COVID-19:

UC is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.





