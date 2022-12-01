Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: University of West Georgia

University of West Georgia (UWG) is a public university in Carrollton, Georgia. Around 8,687 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
'Genderbread person' makes appearance in nursing course
By Caroline Cason  '22
2
Students demand university provide free laundry
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
ANALYSIS: Academia is adrift in a sea of low standards
By Jared Gould 
4
Students required to complete 'Privilege Checklist' in mandatory first year course
By Reagan  Dolinger '23
5
Texas school bans alumna from campus after recruiting libertarian students
By Georgia  Lucas '23
6
Booklet describes the need for universities to be 'drivers of equity and inclusion in A…
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
Ben Mincey '25 | Georgia Campus Correspondent
Thursday, December 1, 2022 9:59 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of West Georgia (UWG) is a public university in Carrollton, Georgia. Around 8,687 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Libertarians

    College Republicans

    TPUSA 

    

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats

    Her Campus

    Queer Student Alliance

    Young Democratic Socialists of America

    

Student Fees:

UWG students pay around $1560 in student fees per year.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UWG is requiring SAT/ACT scores only for students seeking undergraduate admission with a GPA lower than 3.2.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of West Georgia Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.42% of UWG employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.58% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UWG has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 

Student Handbook: Student Code of Conduct- Bullying and Cyberbullying

Acceptable Use for Computers and Network

Housing & Residence Life: Hall Regulations- Offensive material

 

Bias Reporting System

UWG does not operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

UWG is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this