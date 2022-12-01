Campus Profile: University of West Georgia
University of West Georgia (UWG) is a public university in Carrollton, Georgia. Around 8,687 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Libertarians
College Republicans
TPUSA
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Her Campus
Queer Student Alliance
Young Democratic Socialists of America
Student Fees:
UWG students pay around $1560 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
UWG is requiring SAT/ACT scores only for students seeking undergraduate admission with a GPA lower than 3.2.
OpenSecrets Data on University of West Georgia Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.42% of UWG employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.58% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
UWG has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Student Handbook: Student Code of Conduct- Bullying and Cyberbullying
Acceptable Use for Computers and Network
Housing & Residence Life: Hall Regulations- Offensive material
Bias Reporting System:
UWG does not operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
UWG is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.