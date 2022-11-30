Campus Profile: Radford University
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Radford University (RU) is a public university in Radford, Virginia. Around 6,008 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Network of Enlightened Women
Students for Life
TPUSA
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
Diversity Awareness Programming
Prism
Women’s Studies Club
Young Democrats
Student Fees:
RU students pay around $3760 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
RU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Radford University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 90.59% of RU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.41% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
RU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Policy FA-PO-1209: Use of University Facilities Policy
Policy IT-PO-1500: Acceptable Use Policy for University Computers and Information Technology Systems
Policy SA-PO-1300: Standards of Student Conduct- Online Misconduct
Policy SA-PO-1300: Standards of Student Conduct- Harassment
Bias Reporting System:
RU does not operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
RU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Radford University:
Employees of these three VA colleges donated over $395K to Democrats, just $15k to Republicans
Employees of James Madison University, Radford University and the College of William & Mary who contributed money to campaigns throughout the 2020 election cycle overwhelmingly donated to Democrats, a Campus Reform analysis has revealed.
Radford encourages students to attend BLM protest, despite COVID restrictions
Radford University is allowing a Black Lives Matter protest to take place on Saturday, despite its own concerns over coronavirus.