Campus Profile: Radford University

Radford University (RU) is a public university in Radford, Virginia. Around 6,008 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Network of Enlightened Women

Students for Life

TPUSA

Young Americans for Freedom

Liberal Organizations:

Diversity Awareness Programming

Prism

Women’s Studies Club

Young Democrats

Student Fees:

RU students pay around $3760 in student fees per year.





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

RU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Radford University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.59% of RU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.41% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

RU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

Policy FA-PO-1209: Use of University Facilities Policy

Policy IT-PO-1500: Acceptable Use Policy for University Computers and Information Technology Systems

Policy SA-PO-1300: Standards of Student Conduct- Online Misconduct

Policy SA-PO-1300: Standards of Student Conduct- Harassment





Bias Reporting System:

RU does not operate a bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

RU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

