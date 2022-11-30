Opinion
Campus Profile: Radford University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Kaia Lehenbauer '26 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 10:53 PM

Radford University (RU) is a public university in Radford, Virginia. Around 6,008 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

   

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

    Network of Enlightened Women

    Students for Life

    TPUSA

    Young Americans for Freedom

    

Liberal Organizations:

    Diversity Awareness Programming

    Prism

    Women’s Studies Club

    Young Democrats

 

Student Fees:

RU students pay around $3760 in student fees per year.


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

RU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Radford University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.59% of RU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.41% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

RU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 

Policy FA-PO-1209: Use of University Facilities Policy

Policy IT-PO-1500: Acceptable Use Policy for University Computers and Information Technology Systems

Policy SA-PO-1300: Standards of Student Conduct- Online Misconduct

Policy SA-PO-1300: Standards of Student Conduct- Harassment


Bias Reporting System

RU does not operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

RU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Radford University:

Employees of these three VA colleges donated over $395K to Democrats, just $15k to Republicans

Employees of James Madison University, Radford University and the College of William & Mary  who contributed money to campaigns throughout the 2020 election cycle overwhelmingly donated to Democrats, a Campus Reform analysis has revealed.

Radford encourages students to attend BLM protest, despite COVID restrictions

Radford University is allowing a Black Lives Matter protest to take place on Saturday, despite its own concerns over coronavirus.

