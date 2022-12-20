5 times transgender ideology was pushed on campuses in 2022

Transgender ideology has become increasingly pervasive in American higher education.

Here are five times in 2022 that this ideology was pushed on college campuses.





5. Christian college loses plea to keep men out of women's dorms

In July, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled against the College of the Ozarks, a Christian college, which intended to separate male and female housing.

The court’s decision permits students to select housing based on gender identity.





4. This sorority accepted its first man into its ranks

Campus Reform reported in October that Kappa Kappa Gamma, a sorority at the University of Wyoming, accepted a male into its sisterhood.

The male sorority member, Artemis Langford, is permitted to share sorority housing with the sisters.





3. 'Everything is messed up': Lia Thomas takes first place at meet. Parents, students struggle to speak out over transgender athletes.

University of Pennsylvania’s (UPenn) transgender swimmer Lia Thomas placed first in two events at a Jan. 8 meet hosted by UPenn.

Anastasia Kukla, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a former swimmer, told Campus Reform that “[m]en will always be bigger and stronger than me. It’s a huge disadvantage for me as a 5’0’ female to go against a transgender male who’s say 5’10.”

She called male athletes competing in female sports “unfair.”





2. This university is celebrating 'womxn' during Women’s History Month

Georgia State University celebrated transgender women (biological men) this March for Women’s History Month.

Rather than celebrating women, the university celebrated “womxn,” which they defined as “individuals whose experiences exist beyond social norms of womanhood.”





1. EXCLUSIVE: University takes pro-transgender stance in response to Jeff Younger event

In November, multiple offices at the University of Texas at Arlington released pro-transgender statements in response to an upcoming appearance by Jeff Younger, who is best known for his public custody battle after his wife reportedly forced one of their twin sons to live as a girl.

Younger was to talk about his experience and opposition to child transitioning during his speech titled, "Fighting to Protect Kids."